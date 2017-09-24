WOW Cafe & Wingery in Chalmette decides to not show Saints game - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

WOW Cafe & Wingery in Chalmette decides to not show Saints game following protest

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
CHALMETTE, LA (WVUE) -

The WOW Café and Wingery in Chalmette told customers that they would not be showing today’s Saints game against the Carolina Panthers due to several players sitting during the National Anthem.

Following the protest by several Saints players, the owner posted a statement on the restaurant’s Facebook page. I apologize to all of our guests but we will not be viewing the Saints game today in house. Some of our local players chose to sit during the National Anthem, which will not be supported or praised at WOW. Again, we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you.

