WOW Cafe & Wingery in Chalmette decides to not show Saints game following protest

Drew Brees put up his best numbers of the 2017 season, in a 34-13 Saints win over the Panthers. Brees was 22-of-29 passing, for 220 yards, and three touchdowns on the afternoon. After the contest Brees weighed in on President Trump's comments. "I disagree on what the President said, and how he said it. I think it's very unbecoming of the President of the United States to talk to the great people like that. Obviously he's disappointing a lot of people,"...