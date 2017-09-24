WOW Cafe & Wingery in Chalmette decides to not show Saints game following protest

The NFL's players and owners united on Saturday in a manner unseen in years, sounding a resolute chord in decrying President Donald Trump's remarks about players kneeling during the national anthem.more>>
After the contest Saints Head Coach Sean Payton took time out to comment on the comments made by President Donald Trump this past Friday.more>>
Drew Brees put up his best numbers of the 2017 season, in a 34-13 Saints win over the Panthers. Brees was 22-of-29 passing, for 220 yards, and three touchdowns on the afternoon. After the contest Brees weighed in on President Trump's comments. "I disagree on what the President said, and how he said it. I think it's very unbecoming of the President of the United States to talk to the great people like that. Obviously he's disappointing a lot of people,"...more>>
The WOW Café and Wingery in Chalmette told customers that they would not be showing today’s Saints game against the Carolina Panthers due to several players sitting during the National Anthem.more>>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.more>>
Metro Police have identified the shooter at an Antioch church who killed one person in the parking lot and wounded six others inside the building's sanctuary.more>>
One person has been killed and at least six others have been wounded in a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, Tenn., which is 20 miles south of Nashville.more>>
Joining a growing list of NFL teams speaking out against President Donald Trump's response to player protests around the league, the Saints and Pelicans released a joint statement from Owner Tom Benson today.more>>
