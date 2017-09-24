Payton on Trump: 'I'm disappointed in the comments that were made'

The Saints registered their first win of the season, Sunday, by beating Carolina, 34-13. The win improves the Saints to 1-2 on the season. After the contest Saints Head Coach Sean Payton took time out to comment on the comments made by President Donald Trump this past Friday.

"I would say personally I'm disappointed in the comments that were made. We need a little more wisdom in that office. That's being a little blunt, but that's how I feel. I want that guy to be one of the smarter guys in the room. It seems like every time he's opening his mouth it's something dividing our country, and not pulling us together," said Coach Payton.

