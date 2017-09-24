Saints secondary stands out with three interceptions against Panthers

Just when we were ready to bury the Saints defense, who showed very few signs of life the first two weeks, they play one of best games we've seen in years against Carolina. The secondary, in particular, gave Cam Newton problems all day with three interceptions.

“Each week, we make an emphasis on takeaways and ball security,” says Saints Head Coach Sean Payton. “If you looked at this series, specifically this team, it was probably going to be one of the most important stats.”

In fact, the team that's won the turnover battle in this series has won four of the last five games. This young group of Saints defenders is showing how much they want to change the reputation about the black and gold defense.

“It feels good getting takeaways,” says rookie safety Marcus Williams. “We've been doing it all week. We're all trying to build that culture up, getting takeaways and making plays on the ball. That's what came out today and did. We're improving a lot. It feels good to get this win.”

For safety Kenny Vaccaro, it's a little bit of redemption. After being benched against the Patriots, he was all over the field and had one of the Saints’ three picks.

“I'll always keep fighting,” says Vaccaro. “I think that's one of the qualities that's going to keep me in this league for a long time. No matter what the outside world says, no matter what criticisms I hear, I'm always going to keep fighting. I've got two kids. I've got a family. I've got to feed them. I'll never stop.”

Overall, this is exactly the momentum the Saints defense needed to take to London where they’ll face Miami. As poorly as the Dolphins offense performed on Sunday with just six points against the Jets, it certainly feels like a good chance for the black and gold to get back to .500.

