Juan's World: Saints Win....Finally

Welcome in to Juan's World and it's amazing what a "Show of Unity' can do for a team, both on the field and off of it.more>>
Just when we were ready to bury the Saints defense, who showed very few signs of life the first two weeks, they play one of best games we've seen in years against Carolina.more>>
Did coach Orgeron make the switch at quarterback too soon against Syracuse?more>>
After the contest Saints Head Coach Sean Payton took time out to comment on the comments made by President Donald Trump this past Friday.more>>
Drew Brees put up his best numbers of the 2017 season, in a 34-13 Saints win over the Panthers. Brees was 22-of-29 passing, for 220 yards, and three touchdowns on the afternoon. After the contest Brees weighed in on President Trump's comments. "I disagree on what the President said, and how he said it. I think it's very unbecoming of the President of the United States to talk to the great people like that. Obviously he's disappointing a lot of people,"...more>>
