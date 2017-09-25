Your Weather Authority: Drier air coming, cooler for the weekend

Most of this past weekend turned out pretty well with plenty of blue sky and sunshine, but increasing moisture and an upper-level low moving in from the east helped spark a few storms.

Expect drier air to move in for the middle of the week taking rain chances back down and temperatures up ahead of the next cold front.

The front should arrive during the day on Friday bringing a chance for rain into the picture. It will move out quickly being replaced by much drier and true fall feeling cooler air.

Lows will dip to the low 60s with some 50s on the north shore and highs in the middle 80s next weekend.

Maria will continue to move north through the Western Atlantic over the weekend. It will need to be monitored for impacts along the Mid-Atlantic or Northeast U.S. coastline.

