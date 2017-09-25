One man shot and killed in St. Roch - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

One man shot and killed in St. Roch

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

One man was shot to death early Monday morning, according to initial New Orleans Police Department reports.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of Marais Street.

The man was found unresponsive by arriving officers and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is currently available.

