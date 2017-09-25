One man shot and killed in St. Roch, three other shot in separate incidents

One man was shot to death early Monday morning, according to initial New Orleans Police Department reports.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of Marais Street.

The man was found unresponsive by arriving officers and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NOPD is also investigating three other shootings that happened Sunday night and early Monday morning.

A 44-year-old man was shot several times near the intersection of Broadway Forshey streets just after 7:30 p.m.

Just after 10:30 p.m., a 17-year-old woman near the intersection of Allen and North Roman streets.

Initial police reports indicate a group of people was waiting outside a home when a dark-colored SUV pulled up. One of the occupants then opened fire.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle and was listed in stable condition.

A 43-year-old man was shot near the intersection of Tupelo and Urquhart streets just after 1:30 a.m. when he opened his door to answer a knock.

No further information is currently available.

