Seven-year-old Luling girl killed in rollover accident

A 7-year-old Luling girl was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Hahnville, according to Louisiana State Police.

Just after 5 p.m., state police responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA 18 East at Avalon Place.

Alina R. Ezzo was not properly restrained when the 2013 GMC Terrain driven by Islam S. Ezzo, 32, ran off the road, hit several trees and overturned.

Police said Ezzo was speeding at the time of the accident.

Alina Ezzo was ejected during the crash. She was taken to St. Charles Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Islam Ezzo was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

A blood sample was taken and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.

Ezzo was arrested for vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Additional charges may be filed and the crash remains under investigation.

