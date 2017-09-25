Saints fans ditch NFL after protests

Around the breakfast table, the Monday morning quarterback talk steered clear of interceptions or touchdowns, instead, the protests during the national anthem were on the menu.

For some, the Saints and other players who sat or took a knee were acting as American as possible by exercising their First Amendment rights.

“It was done respectfully and quietly and those who chose not to, weren't forced to do so,” Bob Brown, a Saints fan said.

John Hassett, a Buffalo Bills fan in town on vacation, said the issue is taking away from the essence of the game, but he thinks the players shouldn’t be criticized for doing what they believe is right.

“In most respects, I think everyone has the right to say what they want, I just think it's getting a little overblown,” Hassett said. “Kaepernick was one and then a couple others, the more people who speak out on it, it's just feeding on itself.”

“I think the President, I think his remarks were unnecessary and inflammatory, but I think the reaction was just as unnecessary and inflammatory,” Mike Delahoussaye, owner of Tic Toc Café in Metairie, said.

Delahoussaye was so put off by the display on the sideline, he put his feelings up for everyone to see, and posted a sign at his business that reads: “Freedom of Speech … Leaves Me Speechless!”

“I disagree with the term the President used, I don't think anybody should be called that, nobody, especially in his position, he shouldn't use those terms and I also don't think the players, I don't think anyone, ever, should kneel or sit during the national anthem,” Delahoussaye said. “I personally won't support the NFL from this point on. In support of my military, in support of law enforcement, in support of everything that the flag stands for.”

It’s a personal protest Saints supporters say he has the right to exercise, but Delahoussaye says if the players decide to stand, there’s a chance he might watch the NFL again.

