Newman teacher hospitalized, dies while traveling abroad

A teacher at Isidore Newman School died after being hospitalized while traveling, according to a statement released by the school.

Shawn Riley was hospitalized in critical condition and later died, according to Head of School Dale Smith.

Smith said wrote that Riley's family notified school officials about his death on Friday morning.

Riley was Newman's 8th-grade history teacher and a middle school coach. He was in his second year at Newman.

"Shawn was a remarkably talented and dedicated educator, and his loss is acutely felt," Smith wrote in his statement.

The full statement reads as follows:

"I write with some sad news about a member of our community. Earlier this week we learned that Shawn Riley, our 8th-grade history teacher and a Middle School coach, was hospitalized in critical condition while traveling. Shawn’s family shared with us this morning that he has passed away. As a community, we are deeply saddened by this news, and our thoughts and prayers are with Shawn’s family at this difficult time.

This morning at a previously scheduled parent meeting we shared news of Shawn’s passing with parents of 8th graders and then separately in an assembly with the 8th and 9th graders, Mr. Riley’s current and former students. Naturally, there were some tears. Our primary concern now is supporting our students and each other as we process this news together as a community. Throughout the day, we are informing Middle and Upper School students in person of this loss. Counselors are focused on supporting students today and in the future with help from caring adults on campus.

Shawn’s mother shared with us, and would be happy for the community to know, that one of the greatest joys and privileges of Shawn’s life was to be a teacher at Newman, and he took great pride in leading students through what he called “the Process” of learning. Shawn was a remarkably talented and dedicated educator, and his loss is acutely felt.

Times like these demonstrate the immense capacity of the Newman community to love and care for one another. As we process this news, we will take the time necessary to grieve. In the future, we will work with Shawn’s family and look for ways to acknowledge, remember, and celebrate Shawn's impact on this community."

