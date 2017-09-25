"Hooked up" and "Plenty of Fish": Victims lured and robbed in sex scheme

Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
There's no relief in sight and it's only going to get hotter. Temperatures will soar back into the 90's this week.more>>
Three people have been arrested utilizing social media, which resulted in the luring of victims to be robbed on multiple occasions.more>>
Around the breakfast table, the Monday morning quarterback talk steered clear of interceptions or touchdownsmore>>
Shawn Riley was hospitalized in critical condition and later died, according to Head of School Dale Smith.more>>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.more>>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.more>>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.more>>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.more>>
Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.more>>
Players, owners and commissioners past and present chastised the president for his divisive remarks, but the angriest responses came from players upset that he'd insulted their mothers.more>>
Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.more>>
The father of an LSU student who has been missing nearly a week has created a Facebook group to provide updates, in which he also expressed his personal concerns of how the search has been handled so far.more>>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.more>>
A Louisiana lawmaker said he wants to cut millions of state dollars to the New Orleans Saints after some players protested during the national anthem before Sunday’s game.more>>
