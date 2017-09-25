Carnival worker touched girls in Lafourche Parish, sheriff says

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said a carnival ride worker was arrested for inappropriately touching two teenage girls at a fair over the weekend. Cody Johnson, 20, of Kewanee, IL, is charged with indecent behavior with juveniles.

On Sunday, two teenage girls reported being touched inappropriately in separate incidents by a carnival ride worker later identified as Johnson, the sheriff said.

Johnson was employed by an amusement contractor providing rides and games at the Cut Off Youth Center fair.

Both victims claimed to have been touched inappropriately while Johnson was securing them on the ride.

Detectives learned Johnson also asked one of the girls about their age. Detectives contacted the suspect and questioned him about the incident. Following the interview with Johnson, detectives obtained warrants for his arrest.

Johnson was arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center. He was booked with two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles. His bond has not yet been set.

