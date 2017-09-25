Carnival worker touched girls in Lafourche Parish, sheriff says

Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
There's no relief in sight and it's only going to get hotter. Temperatures will soar back into the 90's this week.more>>
There's no relief in sight and it's only going to get hotter. Temperatures will soar back into the 90's this week.more>>
Three people have been arrested utilizing social media, which resulted in the luring of victims to be robbed on multiple occasions.more>>
Three people have been arrested utilizing social media, which resulted in the luring of victims to be robbed on multiple occasions.more>>
Around the breakfast table, the Monday morning quarterback talk steered clear of interceptions or touchdownsmore>>
Around the breakfast table, the Monday morning quarterback talk steered clear of interceptions or touchdownsmore>>
Shawn Riley was hospitalized in critical condition and later died, according to Head of School Dale Smith.more>>
Shawn Riley was hospitalized in critical condition and later died, according to Head of School Dale Smith.more>>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.more>>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.more>>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.more>>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.more>>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.more>>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.more>>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.more>>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.more>>
Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.more>>
Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.more>>
"But to me, some of the things we do in our country, I grew up, they were unifying events and it’s a little painful to see that those things are not so right now. But I also respect everyone’s right not to be censored in terms of the way they express their beliefs."more>>
"But to me, some of the things we do in our country, I grew up, they were unifying events and it’s a little painful to see that those things are not so right now. But I also respect everyone’s right not to be censored in terms of the way they express their beliefs."more>>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.more>>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.more>>
Offensive tackle and former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva stood outside the tunnel alone during the national anthem before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The rest of the team remained in the locker room.more>>
Offensive tackle and former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva stood outside the tunnel alone during the national anthem before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The rest of the team remained in the locker room.more>>
A Virginia woman is recovering after being bitten by a copperhead snake during a restaurant visit.more>>
A Virginia woman is recovering after being bitten by a copperhead snake during a restaurant visit.more>>
The players of Smiths Station High School's football team got a friendly surprise from their opponents this Friday night. As the loud speaker announced a moment of silence before the game, the Central High School student section began reciting the Lord's Prayer, loudly.more>>
The players of Smiths Station High School's football team got a friendly surprise from their opponents this Friday night. As the loud speaker announced a moment of silence before the game, the Central High School student section began reciting the Lord's Prayer, loudly.more>>