Slidell asks citizens to line funeral procession for fallen officer

The funeral services for Lieutenant Ray Dupuy are expected to end around 1 p.m. on Tuesday. After the services are complete, a funeral procession will follow.

Dupuy was killed in an off-duty motorcycle accident.

Citizens are invited and encouraged to line the route in order to show your support for Lt. Ray Dupuy and his family. The route is as follows:

START @ the Slidell City Auditorium on 2nd Street and proceed to Cleveland Avenue

LEFT on Cleveland Avenue to Sgt. Alfred Drive

LEFT on Sgt. Alfred Drive to Fremaux Avenue

LEFT on Fremaux Avenue to Front Street (Hwy 11)

RIGHT on Front Street to Gause Blvd. (190w)

LEFT on Gause Blvd. to Northshore Blvd.

RIGHT on Northshore Blvd. to Grantham College Dr.

Continue to Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery

Family and friends of Lieutenant Dupuy are invited to attend the funeral services at the Slidell City Auditorium (2056 2nd Street, Slidell, Louisiana) at noon.

Visitation at the auditorium will begin at 9 a.m., until funeral time. A police procession will follow the funeral services. Interment in the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery (34888 Grantham College Drive, Slidell, Louisiana) is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

After the interment, all are invited for a reception back at the Slidell City Auditorium.

