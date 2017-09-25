Slidell asks citizens to line funeral procession for fallen officer

Sleep-deprived and jet-lagged, the Saints have arrived in London. But after an impressive victory in Charlotte on Sunday, feeling 'alright mate.'more>>
The funeral services for Lieutenant Ray Dupuy are expected to end around 1:00 p.m. tomorrowmore>>
There's no relief in sight and it's only going to get hotter. Temperatures will soar back into the 90's this week.more>>
Three people have been arrested utilizing social media, which resulted in the luring of victims to be robbed on multiple occasions.more>>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.more>>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.more>>
Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.more>>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.more>>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.more>>
The players of Smiths Station High School's football team got a friendly surprise from their opponents this Friday night. As the loud speaker announced a moment of silence before the game, the Central High School student section began reciting the Lord's Prayer, loudly.more>>
Some of the New Orleans Saints players chose to sit down during the national anthem on Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, causing some fans to boycott the team.more>>
A Louisiana lawmaker said he wants to cut millions of state dollars to the New Orleans Saints after some players protested during the national anthem before Sunday’s game.more>>
One person has been killed and at least six others have been wounded in a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, Tenn., which is 20 miles south of Nashville.more>>
