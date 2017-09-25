Tulane professor: NFL anthem protest is part of race movement

Tulane Sociology Professor Stephen Ostertag isn’t at all surprised about the NFL players’ protest that unfolded during Sunday’s game. He says it’s part of a movement about race.more>>
A new task force made up of state senators and house members is looking for ways to keep the popular TOPS program financially sustainable.more>>
A mother told Kenner police her seven-year-old son was attacked with a stun gun. The Kenner Police Department arrested Kevin Alexis, 19, of the 2700 block of Acorn St. in Kenner, and charged him with the crimes of second degree battery and cruelty to a juvenile.more>>
Recently, there has been a lot of conversation surrounding concussions, but how much does the typical person actually know about the injury?more>>
Sleep-deprived and jet-lagged, the Saints have arrived in London. But after an impressive victory in Charlotte on Sunday, feeling 'alright mate.'more>>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.more>>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.more>>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.more>>
The players of Smiths Station High School's football team got a friendly surprise from their opponents this Friday night. As the loud speaker announced a moment of silence before the game, the Central High School student section began reciting the Lord's Prayer, loudly.more>>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.more>>
A Virginia woman is recovering after being bitten by a copperhead snake during a restaurant visit.more>>
A Myrtle Beach man who was arrested for driving more than double the speed limit on Interstate 20 in Kershaw County said he was on his way to see his girlfriend when he got pulled over.more>>
GOP senators' opposition to their party's drive to scrap President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act swelled to lethal numbers Sunday.more>>
