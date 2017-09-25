Kenner teen charged with using stun gun on 7-year-old

A mother told Kenner police her seven-year-old son was attacked with a stun gun.

The Kenner Police Department arrested Kevin Alexis, 19, of the 2700 block of Acorn St. in Kenner, and charged him with the crimes of second degree battery and cruelty to a juvenile.

On Friday, at 10 p.m. the mother of the victim noticed blisters and burn marks on her son’s back. When questioned, the child disclosed that he was playing on Acorn St. when Alexis exited a residence and began chasing neighborhood children while in possession of a stun gun, police said.

As the child attempted to flee, Alexis had arched the stun gun and placed the electrical current which flows between the metal prongs to the child’s back.

As the result of the incident, the child received minor burns and discoloration to his back.

Alexis was located by Officer Chad Stroyewski at his residence in Kenner where he was taken into custody and the stun gun recovered, police said.

Stroyewski interviewed Alexis who claims he obtained the stun gun from the kitchen window inside his residence and was “playing around” with neighborhood children. Although he denied touching any child with the stun gun, he admitted that he would turn the stun gun on to scare the children in the neighborhood.

At the time of this press release, Alexis remains in custody, his bond was set at $50,000.

Kenner Police Chief Michael J. Glaser urges anyone with information concerning this incident or Kevin Alexis call Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

