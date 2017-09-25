Recent NFL protests spark heated debates

NFL players protesting during the national anthem has resulted in heated debates. Some Saints players joined in during Sunday's game sparking outrage across the country and in New Orleans.more>>
The Krewe of Poseidon said that the controversy over the National Anthem protest prior to Sunday's game in Charlotte has led them to uninvite two Saints players, who agreed to be their grand marshals in next year's parade.more>>
Tulane Sociology Professor Stephen Ostertag isn’t at all surprised about the NFL players’ protest that unfolded during Sunday’s game. He says it’s part of a movement about race.more>>
A new task force made up of state senators and house members is looking for ways to keep the popular TOPS program financially sustainable.more>>
A mother told Kenner police her seven-year-old son was attacked with a stun gun. The Kenner Police Department arrested Kevin Alexis, 19, of the 2700 block of Acorn St. in Kenner, and charged him with the crimes of second degree battery and cruelty to a juvenile.more>>
