Krewe of Poseidon rescinds Grand Marshal invitation to Saints players following protest

The Krewe of Poseidon said that the controversy over the National Anthem protest prior to Sunday's game in Charlotte has led them to uninvite two Saints players, who agreed to be their grand marshals in next year's parade.more>>
Tulane Sociology Professor Stephen Ostertag isn’t at all surprised about the NFL players’ protest that unfolded during Sunday’s game. He says it’s part of a movement about race.more>>
A new task force made up of state senators and house members is looking for ways to keep the popular TOPS program financially sustainable.more>>
A mother told Kenner police her seven-year-old son was attacked with a stun gun. The Kenner Police Department arrested Kevin Alexis, 19, of the 2700 block of Acorn St. in Kenner, and charged him with the crimes of second degree battery and cruelty to a juvenile.more>>
Recently, there has been a lot of conversation surrounding concussions, but how much does the typical person actually know about the injury?more>>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.more>>
An explosion in Jasper County killed three people and injured two others Monday afternoon. According to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, emergency personnel responded to a trailer on fire on County Road 1511 just before 4 p.m. When crews arrived on scene they discovered three people that were deceased, and two others that were injured. "It appears a propane heater was being worked on by an adult inside when it exploded," said Johnson. "The three fatali...more>>
A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an Oklahoma interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate was in state custody Monday as authorities continued to investigate why the boy was abandoned.more>>