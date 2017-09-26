Your Weather Authority: A summer feel through Friday

There's no relief in sight and it's only going to get hotter.

High temperatures will soar back into the 90s this week. There will sun and little to no chance for a cooling shower.

By the end of the week, a cold front will sweep across the area bringing slightly cooler temperatures but most importantly lower humidity.

The humidity will likely return by the weekend however temperatures will be more typical for late September and early October in the lower to mid-80s.

