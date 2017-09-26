Opinion cuts both ways on krewe's decision to rescind Saints players' invitations

A Slidell carnival krewe has disinvited two New Orleans Saints players as its grand marshals after they decided to sit during the national anthem before Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers.more>>
There will sun and little to no chance for a cooling shower.more>>
NFL players protesting during the national anthem has resulted in heated debates. Some Saints players joined in during Sunday's game sparking outrage across the country and in New Orleans.more>>
The Krewe of Poseidon said that the controversy over the National Anthem protest prior to Sunday's game in Charlotte has led them to uninvite two Saints players, who agreed to be their grand marshals in next year's parade.more>>
Tulane Sociology Professor Stephen Ostertag isn’t at all surprised about the NFL players’ protest that unfolded during Sunday’s game. He says it’s part of a movement about race.more>>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.more>>
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.more>>
Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.more>>
Marion County Sheriff's deputies called it "crack money" in a hilarious Facebook post.more>>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.more>>
Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.more>>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.more>>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.more>>
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.more>>
The gesture comes after an NFL weekend when more than 200 players sat or took a knee during the national anthem across the league.more>>
