WATCH LIVE: S&WB officials grilled about high bills, clogged catch basins

It’s not just about drainage and power issues for leaders of the Sewerage and Water Board.more>>
A Slidell carnival krewe has disinvited two New Orleans Saints players as its grand marshals after they decided to sit during the national anthem before Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers.more>>
There will sun and little to no chance for a cooling shower.more>>
NFL players protesting during the national anthem has resulted in heated debates. Some Saints players joined in during Sunday's game sparking outrage across the country and in New Orleans.more>>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.more>>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.more>>
Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.more>>
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.more>>
Marion County Sheriff's deputies called it "crack money" in a hilarious Facebook post.more>>
Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.more>>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.more>>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.more>>
Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.more>>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn Assoc. Head Men's Basketball Coach Chuck Person reportedly arrested in federal bribery probe. This is a developing story; check back for more updates. Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.more>>
