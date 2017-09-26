WATCH LIVE: S&WB officials grilled about high bills, clogged catch basins

It’s not just about drainage and power issues for leaders of the Sewerage and Water Board.

Questions about catch basins and bills were waiting for Sewerage and Water Board officials when they met with the Public Works Committee of the New Orleans City Council.

City Council members cited a flood of complaints about high bills as well as duplicate bills coming from the agency.

The city recently fired a contractor hired to clean catch basins.

More funds were allocated for cleaning catch basins after the July and August flooding.

