NAILED: Drivers face nightmare traffic, flat tires after truck spill on I-10

Three lanes of Interstate 10 headed into New Orleans were shut down Tuesday afternoon after a truck carrying nails spilled them onto the roadway.

The nails are on the ground in the left three lanes of the six-lane interstate starting at Oaklawn Drive, just past the Bonnabel Boulevard exit.

State Police has already fielded several complaints from drivers with nails in their tires.

The state Department of Transportation and Development is on the way to clean up the nails. It's not clear how long removal will take.

Traffic congestion has reached just west of Clearview Parkway. Drivers should avoid the area.

Dozens of tire businesses in the area were inundated with customers who had nails in their tires. Some drivers had dozens of nails in their tires, causing hundreds of dollars of damage for many people.

State police said drivers should take pictures of their tires and call their insurance companies.

