State Police: 3 lanes of I-10 closed in Metairie after truck spills nails

Three lanes of Interstate 10 headed into New Orleans were shut down Tuesday afternoon after a truck carrying nails spilled them onto the roadway.

The nails are on the ground in the left three lanes of the six-lane interstate starting at Oaklawn Drive, just past the Bonnabel Boulevard exit, according to our partners at Nola.com-The Times-Picayune.

State Police has already fielded several complaints from drivers with nails in their tires.

The state Department of Transportation and Development is on the way to clean up the nails. It's not clear how long removal will take.

Traffic congestion has reached just west of Clearview Parkway. Drivers should avoid the area.

