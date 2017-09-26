State Police: 3 lanes of I-10 closed in Metairie after truck spills nails

Troopers shut down the highway between Oaklawn Drive and Interstate 610.more>>
It’s not just about drainage and power issues for leaders of the Sewerage and Water Board.more>>
A Slidell carnival krewe has disinvited two New Orleans Saints players as its grand marshals after they decided to sit during the national anthem before Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers.more>>
There will sun and little to no chance for a cooling shower.more>>
NFL players protesting during the national anthem has resulted in heated debates. Some Saints players joined in during Sunday's game sparking outrage across the country and in New Orleans.more>>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.more>>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.more>>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.more>>
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.more>>
The video captures an altercation between the trooper and the road crew Sunday night on Dixie Highway near the Patton Museum.more>>
Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.more>>
North Korea "destroyed" Otto Warmbier, who died in June after being detained for nearly a year and a half, his mother told FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.more>>
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.more>>
Fairfield Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy died after he was left inside an automobile at Miles College on Monday.more>>
A U.S. rapper is offering the chance to fund research to prove the Earth is flat.more>>
