Saints enjoying down time in London - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Saints enjoying down time in London

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
Connect
Source: New Orleans Saints Source: New Orleans Saints
(WVUE) -

Fresh off their first win of the season, the Saints arrived in London Monday and with plenty of time before their first practice Wednesday, several players decided to take in a soccer game featuring one of London's famous clubs, Arsenal, hosting West Bromwich Albion, Monday night.

A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on

A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on

The Saints and Dolphins kick off Sunday at 8:30 AM on FOX 8. Game Plan will get you ready for the matchup Thursday night at 10:35 PM.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Adidas exec, 4 coaches charged in college bribery scheme

    Adidas exec, 4 coaches charged in college bribery scheme

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 9:59 AM EDT2017-09-26 13:59:10 GMT
    Tuesday, September 26 2017 5:51 PM EDT2017-09-26 21:51:47 GMT

    Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.

    more>>

    Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.

    more>>

  • Saints enjoying down time in London

    Saints enjoying down time in London

    Source: New Orleans SaintsSource: New Orleans Saints

    Fresh off their first win of the season, the Saints arrived in London Monday and with plenty of time before their first practice Wednesday, several players decided to take in a soccer game featuring one of London's famous clubs, Arsenal, hosting West Bromwich Albion Monday night. 

    more>>

    Fresh off their first win of the season, the Saints arrived in London Monday and with plenty of time before their first practice Wednesday, several players decided to take in a soccer game featuring one of London's famous clubs, Arsenal, hosting West Bromwich Albion Monday night. 

    more>>

  • Saints enjoying down time in London

    Saints enjoying down time in London

    Source: New Orleans SaintsSource: New Orleans Saints

    Fresh off their first win of the season, the Saints arrived in London Monday and with plenty of time before their first practice Wednesday, several players decided to take in a soccer game featuring one of London's famous clubs, Arsenal, hosting West Bromwich Albion Monday night.

    more>>

    Fresh off their first win of the season, the Saints arrived in London Monday and with plenty of time before their first practice Wednesday, several players decided to take in a soccer game featuring one of London's famous clubs, Arsenal, hosting West Bromwich Albion Monday night.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly