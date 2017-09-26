Saints enjoying down time in London

Fresh off their first win of the season, the Saints arrived in London Monday and with plenty of time before their first practice Wednesday, several players decided to take in a soccer game featuring one of London's famous clubs, Arsenal, hosting West Bromwich Albion, Monday night.

A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on Sep 25, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on Sep 25, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

Thanks to @Arsenal for hosting a few of the guys tonight! #AFCvWBA pic.twitter.com/FznXvHzXIa — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 25, 2017

The Saints and Dolphins kick off Sunday at 8:30 AM on FOX 8. Game Plan will get you ready for the matchup Thursday night at 10:35 PM.

