Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will not attend Saints game because of protests

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will not attend the New Orleans Saints game in London after the team’s protest during the national anthem, despite the fact he is in the UK.

Nola.com | The Times-Picayune reports Nungesser said he will not be going to any Saints or NFL game indefinitely.

"I will not go to the game because I am disappointed in the NFL," Nungesser said in a phone interview Tuesday. "I don't want to get into the battle of the statement they are making or why they are kneeling. I think it is disgraceful that anybody would use that as a time to protest."

Nungesser is in charge of tourism in the state. That includes luring professional and college sporting events to venues in Louisiana.

The Lt. Governor is visiting Germany and the UK. The trip coincided with the game so he could go.

Calls to Nungesser have not been returned.

