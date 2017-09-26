Deputies say teens accused of 'tree tackling' killed trees on a Christmas Tree farm

Violent crime across the nation increased for a second consecutive year. The FBI’s annual report on national crime statistics show more than 17-thousand people were murdered in the U.S. last year. That’s an 8.6 percent increase from 2015.more>>
The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s office arrested four people today accused of damaging trees at a Christmas tree farm.more>>
A man was arrested for allegedly raping a girl six times since she was 11-years-old. Kenner Police Department arrested Junior Reyes, 24, on Sunday and charged him with six counts of the crime of second-degree rape.more>>
Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will not attend the New Orleans Saints game in London after the team’s protest during the national anthem, despite the fact he is in the UK.more>>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.more>>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.more>>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.more>>
An offensive snapchat has been circulating the internet, and officials say it involves students from Evansville.more>>
A U.S. rapper is offering the chance to fund research to prove the Earth is flat.more>>
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.more>>
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.more>>
After just two weeks on the job, Matt Issman is no longer the acting police chief in Bay St. Louis.more>>
The video captures an altercation between the trooper and the road crew Sunday night on Dixie Highway near the Patton Museum.more>>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.more>>
