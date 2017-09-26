Deputies say teens accused of 'tree tackling' killed trees on a Christmas Tree farm

The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s office arrested four people today accused of damaging trees at a Christmas tree farm.

On Sept. 4, Deputies say they responded to a complaint of criminal damage at Shady Pond Tree Farm in Pearl River. They found several trees were split in half, and determined they would not survive. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and forestry assisted in the investigation and set up cameras on the farm.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a similar incident where more trees were destroyed. They say 62 trees were damaged and that the suspects caused about $6,000 worth of damage. Agents checked the cameras and saw four people wandering through the farm. They identified the individuals as 17-year-olds Frank Deets II and Wade Glass, as well as two juveniles who were not named in a news release.

Investigators say during interviews the individuals admitted to the damage and said the acts of destroying the trees is called “tree tackling.” All four were booked with simple criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and more arrests in the case are possible. Investigators ask anyone with information on the damage to call Detective Zachary Bruno at (985) 726-7846.

