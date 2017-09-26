Man accused of repeatedly raping child in Kenner

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a girl six times since she was 11-years-old.

Kenner Police Department arrested Junior Reyes, 24, on Sunday and charged him with six counts of the crime of second-degree rape.

The Kenner Police Department investigated a rape complaint involving a female 17-years old.

From the investigation, it was learned that Reyes who is acquainted with the 17-year old, had entered the victim’s bedroom, locked the door, exposed himself, then forced her to have sex.

The victim alleged that Reyes first began sexually assaulting her at the age of 11 while living in Honduras.

At least six incidents occurred in Kenner, while the victim was a juvenile.

Reyes remains in custody and no bond has been set. Reyes’ immigration status is presently under investigation.

Reyes was interviewed by Kenner Police Detective Nick Engler and admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim then claimed the victim raped him, police said.

Kenner Police Chief Michael J. Glaser urges anyone with information concerning Junior Reyes to call Kenner Police Detective Nick Engler or Officer Joann Gallagher at (504) 712-2410 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

