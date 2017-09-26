Copy-Student says she was sexually assaulted in residence hall on LSU campus

A female student has reported she was sexually assaulted in a residence hall on LSU's campus, say officials with the university.

Officials say on September 23 around 1:20 p.m., LSU Police officers were dispatched to a local hospital in reference to a call about sexual assault. When officers arrived, they met with the victim, who said was sexually assaulted by an unknown male suspect in a dorm on campus that morning between 3 and 5 a.m.

According to the police report, the incident reportedly happened in Herget Hall.

No other details are currently available. We will continue to update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.