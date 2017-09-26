Copy-Student says she was sexually assaulted in residence hall on LSU campus

A female student has reported she was sexually assaulted in a residence hall on LSU's campus, say officials with the university.
Officials say on September 23 around 1:20 p.m., LSU Police officers were dispatched to a local hospital in reference to a call about sexual assault. When officers arrived, they met with the victim, who said was sexually assaulted by an unknown male suspect in a dorm on campus that morning between 3 and 5 a.m.
According to the police report, the incident reportedly happened in Herget Hall.
No other details are currently available. We will continue to update this story when we know more.
