Louisiana Lt. Gov. Nungesser boycotts Saints game in London

A committee of the city council which focuses on public works heard complaints about inflated water bills from the Sewerage and Water Board, and some council members asked probing questions into why a now fired contractor was chosen for a multi-million dollar contract to clean city catch basins.more>>
Troopers shut down the highway between Oaklawn Drive and Interstate 610.more>>
The New Orleans Saints face blowback from two state leaders Tuesday night over players' protests during the national anthem.more>>
Violent crime across the nation increased for a second consecutive year. The FBI’s annual report on national crime statistics show more than 17-thousand people were murdered in the U.S. last year. That’s an 8.6 percent increase from 2015.more>>
The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s office arrested four people today accused of damaging trees at a Christmas tree farm.more>>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.more>>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.more>>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.more>>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.more>>
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.more>>
The video captures an altercation between the trooper and the road crew Sunday night on Dixie Highway near the Patton Museum.more>>
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.more>>
Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.more>>
A Memphis rapper shot multiple times in Hollywood and rushed to a local hospital, according to a report from TMZ.more>>
