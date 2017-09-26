Louisiana Lt. Gov. Nungesser boycotts Saints game in London

The New Orleans Saints face blowback from two state leaders Tuesday night over players' protests during the national anthem.

A boycott over players' protest will keep the man tasked with luring international visitors to Louisiana from using the Saints' game in London to push his agenda.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will not go to the game in London because some players chose to sit in protest while the national anthem played before Sunday's game.

Players from other teams took similar action.

Nungesser said he is disappointed in the NFL.

"I can't support it. As lieutenant governor, I support tourism and the state parks and all of the things I was elected to do. But just like they're taking a knee and have that right, I have the right as a citizen not to attend any event and surely not pay to attend any event where people disgrace the national anthem by taking a knee," Nungesser said.

Attorney General Jeff Landry appears to support Rep. Kenneth Havard’s call to strip the Saints' access to some state money.

He issued a statement Tuesday saying "Havard has sparked a great conversation. Why should the taxpayers subsidize with hundreds of millions of dollars a $2 billion organization that allows the blatant disregard for our flag and our anthem?"

He goes on to "call on the governor and lieutenant governor to take a stand and support the legislature's examination into his proposal."

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.