N.O. store needs online votes to win restoration funding

You can take action that can help secure funding for the restoration of an old New Orleans store.

A push to overhaul the site of Old McCrory's Store on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard has become part of a national contest. The contest will pump money into plans to improve what National Geographic calls main streets across the U.S.

People need to vote online to have a say in where the money goes. Old McCrory's Store has competition from 24 other projects.

The public may vote once a day for up to five projects through October 31. Click here to submit your vote.

The projects with the most votes will get grants of up to $150,000 each, with as many projects funded as possible from a pool of $1.5 million. Winners will be announced November 2.

