Saints await return of Willie Snead in London

The Saints' offense looked to be in desperate need of reliable receiver Willie Snead in the team's first two games before a breakout performance against the Panthers but regardless of how they've done without the third-year wideout, he will be welcomed back for his debut Sunday against the Dolphins.

Snead was suspended for the first three games of the season due to his June arrest for driving under the influence but traveled with the team from Charlotte to London and is expected to be active when the Saints kick off against the Miami Dolphins at 8:30 AM on FOX 8.

In his first two years in New Orleans, the Ball State University product has logged 141 catches, 1,879 receiving yards and 7 receiving touchdowns, in addition to a passing score in 2016 against the Rams.

