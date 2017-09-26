Heart of Louisiana: Buggy capital

Outrage grows over NFL players protesting during the National Anthem. Now, the Saints face sharp criticism from two state officials.more>>
Buggies were common on the roads around the small Cajun town of Church Point, well into the 1950's.more>>
A New Orleans attorney believes the hundreds of drivers who ran over hammering nails on I-10 Tuesday will be able to recoup monetary damages done to their vehicles.more>>
High school football got a taste of league action in week four as teams like St. Augustine and Hahnville got big wins while others like De La Salle and Warren Easton took a bye to rest up before the home stretch.more>>
The Saints' offense looked to be in desperate need of reliable receiver Willie Snead in the team's first two games before a breakout performance against the Panthers but regardless of how they've done without the third-year wideout, he will be welcomed back for his debut Sunday against the Dolphins.more>>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.more>>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.more>>
A Memphis rapper shot multiple times in Hollywood and rushed to a local hospital, according to a report from TMZ.more>>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.more>>
St. James Parish Sheriff Willy Martin reports crews responded to a fire near the Shell Convent plant in the 10000 block of Hwy. 44 in St. James Parish Tuesday night.more>>
