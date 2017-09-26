Attorney: Drivers who ran over nails on I-10 have legit insurance claim

A New Orleans attorney believes the hundreds of drivers who ran over hammering nails on I-10 Tuesday will be able to recoup monetary damages done to their vehicles.more>>
A New Orleans attorney believes the hundreds of drivers who ran over hammering nails on I-10 Tuesday will be able to recoup monetary damages done to their vehicles.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
High school football got a taste of league action in week four as teams like St. Augustine and Hahnville got big wins while others like De La Salle and Warren Easton took a bye to rest up before the home stretch.more>>
High school football got a taste of league action in week four as teams like St. Augustine and Hahnville got big wins while others like De La Salle and Warren Easton took a bye to rest up before the home stretch.more>>
The Saints' offense looked to be in desperate need of reliable receiver Willie Snead in the team's first two games before a breakout performance against the Panthers but regardless of how they've done without the third-year wideout, he will be welcomed back for his debut Sunday against the Dolphins.more>>
The Saints' offense looked to be in desperate need of reliable receiver Willie Snead in the team's first two games before a breakout performance against the Panthers but regardless of how they've done without the third-year wideout, he will be welcomed back for his debut Sunday against the Dolphins.more>>
A push to overhaul the site of Old McCrory's Store on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard has become part of a national contest.more>>
A push to overhaul the site of Old McCrory's Store on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard has become part of a national contest.more>>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.more>>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.more>>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.more>>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.more>>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.more>>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.more>>
North Korea "destroyed" Otto Warmbier, who died in June after being detained for nearly a year and a half, his mother told FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.more>>
North Korea "destroyed" Otto Warmbier, who died in June after being detained for nearly a year and a half, his mother told FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.more>>
Auburn University's Campus Safety & Security confirmed Tuesday that it has received a report from a woman who believes she was raped at an on-campus fraternity house.more>>
Auburn University's Campus Safety & Security confirmed Tuesday that it has received a report from a woman who believes she was raped at an on-campus fraternity house.more>>
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.more>>
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.more>>
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.more>>
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.more>>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.more>>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.more>>
Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.more>>
Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.more>>
U.S. Sen. Luther Strange and firebrand jurist Roy Moore face off in Alabama's GOP primary where President Donald Trump _ and who is better to support him _ has taken center stage.more>>
U.S. Sen. Luther Strange and firebrand jurist Roy Moore face off in Alabama's GOP primary where President Donald Trump _ and who is better to support him _ has taken center stage.more>>