Attorney: Drivers who ran over nails on I-10 have legit insurance claim

A New Orleans attorney believes the hundreds of drivers who ran over hammering nails on I-10 Tuesday will be able to recoup monetary damages done to their vehicles.

"We always have to look at the individual facts of the case, but at first blush, it sure looks like drivers have a great claim against this truck driver and this company and whoever insured that truck," attorney Mike Sherman said.

Thousands of nails carpeted I-10 eastbound in Jefferson Parish between the Bonnabel Blvd. exit and Orleans Parish line between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Drivers rushed to repair shops after unknowingly rolling over the nails.

State troopers caught up with the driver and cited him with unsecured load.

"A citation is not evidence, per se, of liability, but it sure is good evidence if the police found fault in somebody that the liability laws will also find fault in that same entity," Sherman said.

State police ask anyone who suffered damages to their vehicles to have their insurance company contact Troop B.

"If anybody had damage to their vehicle, please contact your insurance company. Take pictures of the damage and save all the receipts. Your insurance company can then contact the troop," Trooper Melissa Matey said.

State Police shut down three lanes of the interstate for several hours.

Department of Transportation crews cleaned up the mess, but even the lanes that were open to traffic had nails scattered across them as well.

At times, the rainy conditions made it difficult for the drivers to see what they were running over.

Sherman said there is a state law showing how someone could be charged criminally for spilling loose material like nails on the roadway.

"Typically, these matters are handled through a traffic citation and through civil litigation, but it actually is a crime punishable by imprisonment to let loose nails out of a truck in Louisiana," Sherman said.

