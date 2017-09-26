St. Augustine vaults into FOX 8 Big 8's Week 5 Poll

High school football got a taste of league action in Week 4 as teams like St. Augustine and Hahnville got big wins while others like De La Salle and Warren Easton took a bye to rest up before the home stretch. Below are FOX 8's power rankings heading into week five:

1. John Curtis (3-1)

The Patriots dipped into Catholic League play with a 34-0 win over Brother Martin but will have another out-of-league test with another team in our top eight this week before settling in for the home stretch of the regular season.

2. Rummel (3-0)

The Raiders offense continues to churn with a 41-23 win at Teurlings Catholic. If our top two teams stay the course, they'll clash October 27th for the Catholic League title.

3. De La Salle (3-0)

After a challenging open to the season, the Cavaliers enjoyed a hard-earned week off before a trip to Riverside, who also had the week off.

4. Warren Easton (3-0)

Jerry Phillips' squad had a week off to prepare for #1 John Curtis. The Eagles snuck past Landry-Walker in their last outing, 14-12, leaving Phillips wanting more from his offense. "My defense....my defense held it down," he said. "My offense has to get better, penalties have to stop but my offense has to get better. We're not going to win big time games, real, real big time games just scoring seven points on offense, it's not going to happen."

5. Edna Karr (3-1)

The defending Class 4A champs rebounded from their loss to De La Salle with an emphatic win over previously-undefeated Carver and will have another opportunity to perfect their craft this week against Lake Area.

6. Covington (4-0)

The impressive duo of quarterback Joshua Alfaro and running back Devin Brumfield combined for seven touchdowns in the Lions' statement against Ponchatoula. CHS may be tested this week by Slidell, whose only loss was a week one 42-18 contest against Destrehan.

7. St. Charles Catholic (4-0)

Frank Monica's team has continued their strong play after upsetting Destrehan two weeks ago and will travel to East Ascension this week to try to stay perfect.

8. St. Augustine (3-1)

Another victim to De La Salle's hot start, the Purple Knights have otherwise proven to be a formidable foe and will look to start Catholic League play with a win against their nearby rivals, Brother Martin.

