Your Weather Authority: Hot days before a cooler weekend

A hot couple of days to go as a front will bring down the temps a bit and humidity by the end of the week.

Expect temperatures in the 90s over the next couple of days as a cold front approaches.

High pressure will create sinking air that heats efficiently and suppresses shower activity for the next several days.

During the day Friday, the cold front will move across the area bringing drier air and slightly cooler temperatures.

Highs drop to the mid-80s. But lower humidity won't last long.

Higher dew points should return by the end of the weekend but temperatures will remain lower.

