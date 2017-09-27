Drivers who hit nails on I-10 flood tire repair shops

Some drivers were forced to get their tires repaired after a truck spilled thousands of nails on Interstate 10.more>>
A hot couple of days to go as a front will bring down the temps a bit and humidity by the end of the week.
Outrage grows over NFL players protesting during the National Anthem. Now, the Saints face sharp criticism from two state officials.
Buggies were common on the roads around the small Cajun town of Church Point, well into the 1950's.
A New Orleans attorney believes the hundreds of drivers who ran over hammering nails on I-10 Tuesday will be able to recoup monetary damages done to their vehicles.
The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
Even as authorities in rural southern Missouri dismiss the possibility that a transgender teenager's death was a hate crime, questions remain about why the quiet 17-year-old was killed in such a ghastly manner.
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.
A Memphis rapper shot multiple times in Hollywood and rushed to a local hospital, according to a report from TMZ.
The York Police Department said motorcycle officer David McKinnon encountered the skunk, walking around with its head stuck in a fast-food cup, during a nighttime patrol recently.
