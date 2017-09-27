Louisiana State Police names company involved in nail spill

A Mississippi trucking company owns the truck involved in a massive nail spill that shut lanes on Interstate 10 and damaged tires on a yet-to-be-determined number of vehicles, according to an incident report released by the Louisiana State. Police.

The truck was a tractor pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with construction and building materials and is registered to OCL Transportation of Petal, Miss.

The driver of the truck, identified as Darick Johnson, admitted to losing the nails and was cited for driving with an unsecured load.

Johnson holds a Mississippi drivers license.

OCL Transportation is insured by American Insurance Brokers.

Three lanes of Interstate 10 headed into New Orleans were shut down Tuesday afternoon after a truck carrying nails spilled them onto the roadway.

The nails were on the ground in the left three lanes of the six-lane interstate starting at Oaklawn Drive, just past the Bonnabel Boulevard exit.

Dozens of area tire businesses were inundated with customers who had nails in their tires. Some drivers had dozens of nails in their tires, causing hundreds of dollars of damage for many people.

Some tires had as many as a dozen nails.

State police found the driver who caused the spill and cited him.

State police advise drivers to call their insurance company to learn if they are covered and if any deductibles apply.

“That driver was cited for unsecured load,” said Trooper Melissa Matey, Louisiana State Police spokesperson. “DOTD came and cleaned up the interstate.”

Matey advised drivers take pictures of the damage and save all the receipts.

Matey also said drivers can ask insurance companies to call state police.

