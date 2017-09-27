Louisiana State Police names company involved in nail spill

State police said doing so would 'open a Pandora's box.'more>>
Commuters should plan to see delays driving in Metairie today. Department of Transportation crews are working in the eastbound lanes of I-10 at Bonnabel to remove any existing nails that spilled on the highway yesterday. According to DOTD, two of the left lanes are closed and will remain shut down until 2 this afternoon. Delays are back to Clearview Parkway. Plan extra time for your commute.
St. Bernard Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of a homicide in Chalmette.
Steak! One simple word that spells a whole lot of pleasure. Tender and juicy on the inside and cooked to perfection is the mark of a grill master.
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.
The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.
Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino has been placed on leave at the University of Louisville.
Tom Jurich didn't say much to reporters gathered at Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday morning.
Even as authorities in rural southern Missouri dismiss the possibility that a transgender teenager's death was a hate crime, questions remain about why the quiet 17-year-old was killed in such a ghastly manner.
Dozens voiced their opinion to the Elcho, WI, school board on whether Confederate flag items should be allowed at school.
