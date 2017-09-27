Chalmette woman killed by hatchet-wielding ex-husband

A 48-year-old woman was killed by her ex-husband Wednesday morning in Chalmette, according to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Department

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was killed when she was attacked with a hatchet in the 3100 block of Palmetto Street.

Law enforcement flooded the area to search for the suspect.

St. Bernard Deputy Chief John Doran identified the suspect as a 56-year-old man and the victim as a 48-year-old woman

Doran said the suspect, who he declined to identify by name, but called an ex-husband, may have been hiding under the house waiting for the victim to go to work. He first tried to attack his ex-wife's mother who was also in the house at the time, but she was able to run to safety

Doran said there had been on an ongoing dispute between the couple and that the suspect was arrested in 2015 for a domestic incident. The couple had one son.

Doran did not have the details that led to the arrest.

Doran said the man turned himself in shortly after the attack occurred.

Doran indicated there may have been witnesses to the attack including neighbors.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.