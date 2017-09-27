Two lanes closed on I-10 for debris removal from nail spill

Louisiana State Police are blocking the area while crews continue cleaning up nails from Tuesday’s spill.

Commuters should plan on delays traveling through Metairie Wednesday.

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development crews are again at the scene of a nail spill on eastbound I-10 at Bonnabel. Crews are working to remove any remaining nails that spilled on the highway in a Tuesday afternoon accident.

According to DOTD, two of the left lanes are closed and will remain closed until 2 p.m.

