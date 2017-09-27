David: Cold front coming

A cold front is on the way but it will remain very hot through the rest of the work week. On Thursday some spots could reach the lower 90's with lots of sunshine. Friday will remain hot but less humid by the afternoon as the weak cold front slips into the area. No rain is expected through Saturday.

By Sunday, easterly winds will strengthen leading to a prolonged period of gusty breezes. Weak disturbances will move along through that breeze and bring passing showers from time to time. The clouds and Gulf breeze will keep highs in the lower to mid 80's. Tides may begin to rise along east-facing shorelines by early next week. This trend will be monitored for some possible coastal flooding around high tides.

Low pressure is likely to develop in the Northwest Caribbean or Southern Gulf of Mexico by the end of next week. This will need to be monitored as early October can be very active in these areas as far as storm development.

-David Bernard

-David Bernard

