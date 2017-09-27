Saints preparing for unique experience at Wembley Stadium

Try as they might, even here in London, questions about the Saints' stance on standing for the national anthem were a hot topic. To which Drew Brees had an answer for "We want to find something that we can do together. That shows unity and does not show division."more>>
Wembley Stadium is the home of English soccer and is one of the most sacred grounds for sports in the world. The Saints play there Sunday, but some still haven't got the memo.
Wembley Stadium is the home of English soccer and is one of the most sacred grounds for sports in the world.
The Saints play there Sunday, but some still haven't got the memo "No, I really don't (know for sure what to expect)," A.J. Klein said after practice Wednesday,
Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro said Sunday after he and 13 teammates participated in a showing of unity during the national anthem that it was not a planned act. Going forward, the team is communicating to make sure they are all on the same page.
Juan Kincaid reports.
