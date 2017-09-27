Saints preparing for unique experience at Wembley Stadium

Wembley Stadium is the home of English soccer and is one of the most sacred grounds for sports in the world.

The Saints play there Sunday, but some still haven't got the memo. “No, I really don’t (know for sure what to expect)," A.J. Klein said after practice Wednesday, "I haven’t played a game in London since I’ve been in the league. It will be interesting, whether it’s 85,000 or 90,000, I don’t know I just work here."

England is a footballing country, but the popularity for American football is growing. The Saints look forward to showing their talents, but there's really only one goal. "I’m really excited for the opportunity," third-year corner P.J. Williams said, "But, we’re out here for a game, this is a business trip.”

The Saints-Dolphins matchup will be the second of four games played in London this season. The first two are at Wembley, the last two take place at Twickenham, the home of the English rugby team in the United Kingdom.

