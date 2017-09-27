Saints' first London practice full of intrigue

Try as they might, even in London, questions about the Saints' stance on standing for the national anthem were a hot topic. To which Drew Brees had an answer for. "We want to find something that we can do together," he said. "That shows unity and does not show division."

If you're looking for highlights from Wednesday's practice, three faces return to the team. Along the offensive line, Terron Armstead and Zach Strief were back working out with the team and on the field to the side of the team was Willie Snead was going through the paces.

Snead returns after serving a three-game suspension for DWI. As for what kind of playing time, if any he'll get this weekend, Sean Payton was vague. "We'll wait and see how he's moving around," said Payton. "It's been a little bit of time since he's been playing. We'll see how he handles the workweek."

The Saints offense could certainly use his production. And they could also use their book end tackles along the offensive line in Terron Armstead and Zach Strief. Both were on the practice field field today with and Brees hopes to have both back soon. "Especially the guys up front, you definitely want as much continuity as you can get," said Brees. "I think the idea of Andrus Peat can play left guard, he can play left tackle. Ryan Ramczyk can play left tackle, right tackle. You've got a lot of versatility. Senio Kelemete has played the guard positions, center and tackle. When you've got that type of personnel, it's good but then again you like to get your rotation and get it set."

How much these three players play on Sunday will likely depend on how much they practice the rest the week.

