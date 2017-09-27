Lattimore, Strief return to Saints practice

With a new week comes an improved outlook on the Saints injury report.

The black and gold secondary that intercepted Cam Newton three times gets their best cover corner back. Marshon Lattimore returned to full participation after missing practice last week and the game in Carolina due to a concussion.

Also returning to limited participation was right tackle Zach Strief. He suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee in week one against the Vikings and hasn’t played since.

Veteran cornerback Sterling Moore also returned to limited action while still dealing with a chest injury. Linebacker Nate Stupar is also limited while he continues to nurse his hamstring back to full health.

Only two Saints did not practice. Left tackle Terron Armstead remains out with an injured shoulder. Newly signed defensive tackle David Parry is also out after suffering an ankle injury.

Most notable on the Dolphins injury report was starting running back Jay Ajayi, who did not practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.