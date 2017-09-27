NOPD makes arrests tied to Gentilly homicide

Police arrest two men on armed robbery charges in connection with a homicide in Gentilly in June.

Members of NOPD's Violent Offenders Warrant Squad arrested Frederick Shelby and Michael Baker and booked them with attempted armed robbery. Baker is also booked with simple battery, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Investigators say they tied the men to a fatal shooting June 27 at the intersection of Paris Avenue and Lafreniere Street.

Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.

Detectives are still investigating that homicide and ask anyone with information to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Rob Barrere at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

