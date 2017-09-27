NOPD make three arrests in joint bank robbery investigation with FBI

The New Orleans Police Department announced, Wednesday, that three individuals have been arrested for a recent bank robbery that occurred in Algiers. The arrests come following a joint investigation with the members of the NOPD and FBI.

According to police, officers were called to a disturbance, Wednesday around 9:10 a.m. in the 8300 block of Cohn Street. When officers arrived, they found three men, later identified as 23-year-old Arlander Celius, 23-year-old Samuel Taylor III and 23-year-old Jonathan Baham, wearing dark-colored clothes. They were also found with masks and duct tape. When officers searched the building the trio came from, they found a shotgun and handgun.

Through their investigation, police found evidence that was linked to the scene of a bank robbery that occurred in the 3500 block of General DeGualle Drive on Sept 7. Officers then notified the FBI New Orleans Violent Crime Task Force.

Investigators also learned that the trio was planning to rob a bank on S. Carrollton Avenue, but the officers stopping the suspects on Cohn Street, prevented the robbery from taking place. Investigators also determined that Taylor was responsible for the bank robbery that occurred on General DeGualle Drive.

Celius was charged with simple burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and simple criminal damage to property in the Cohn St. incident.

Taylor and Baham were each charged with simple burglary and simple criminal damage to property in the Cohn St. incident. In addition Taylor was arrested on federal bank robbery charges for the robbery that occurred on General DeGaulle Drive.

Federal investigators took the three suspects into custody. They face pending charges of conspiracy to commit bank robbery.

If you have any additional information that could help investigators with this case, you are asked to call NOPD Second District Detectives at 504-658-6020 or the FBI's New Orleans Field Office at 504-816-3000.

