NOPD make three arrests in joint bank robbery investigation with FBI

Drivers nailed by an interstate spill Tuesday and Wednesday question why the road was not shut down and state transportation officials allowed them to roll over hammering nails unknowingly.more>>
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office says a Chalmette man brutally murdered his ex-wife with an ax as her mother begged for her daughter's life.more>>
Can diverting the Mississippi River really build new land? Only miles from the mouth of the river, the Mississippi belches mud and sand, adding to the delta.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department announced, Wednesday, that three individuals have been arrested for a recent bank robbery that occurred in Algiers.more>>
Police arrest two men on armed robbery charges in connection with a homicide in Gentilly in June. Members of NOPD's Violent Offenders Warrant Squad arrested Frederick Shelby and Michael Baker and booked them with attempted armed robbery.more>>
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.more>>
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.more>>
Millions could be victims of identity theft from a credit card breach that occurred last week at Sonic.more>>
