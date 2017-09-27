Early voting begins Saturday - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Early voting begins Saturday

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
A reminder that early voting begins Saturday for the October 14, election.

New Orleans voters will select a new mayor, while voters in other parishes will decide on council positions as well as taxes and three state-wide constitutional amendments.    

You can vote at your parish registrar of voters office starting Saturday, through October 7th. You can find sample ballots on the Louisiana Secretary of State's website

