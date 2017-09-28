Your Weather Authority: A hot afternoon with little chance of rain

Another scorching afternoon as highs will climb into the low to mid-90s. There will be a lot of sunshine with very low to no chance of rain.

A cold front will push through on Friday. Look for a less humid feel by the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s, and dry skies will continue.

Saturday morning will feel wonderful as both sides of Lake Pontchartrain wake up to the 60s. Highs on Saturday afternoon will only reach the mid-80s.

By Sunday, easterly winds will strengthen, returning moisture and leading to a steady breeze. Weak disturbances will move along through that breeze and bring passing showers from time to time.

The clouds and Gulf breeze will keep highs in the lower to mid-80s. Tides may begin to rise along east facing shorelines by early next week. This trend will be monitored for some possible coastal flooding around high tides.

Low pressure is likely to develop in the northwest Caribbean Sea or the southern Gulf of Mexico by the end of next week.

This will need to be monitored as early October can be very active in these areas as far as storm development.

