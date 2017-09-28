Fire shuts down Airline Highway in Metairie

Jefferson Parish firefighters are working to put out a two-alarm fire on Airline Highway in Metairie.

The fire started in a business in the 3700 block of Airline Highway and spread to a second building.

Airline Highway is closed in both directions at Division Street.

West Metairie to Causeway and back to Airline is advised.

There were no injuries or fatalities in the fire, according to the Jefferson Parish Fire Department.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

