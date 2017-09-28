Traffic Amnesty: Clinic offers advice on traffic court warrants, fines, fees

People with municipal and traffic court warrants and fines will have a chance for a fresh start this weekend.

Stand with Dignity will hold its second municipal and traffic court warrant clinic, Saturday at St. Peter Claver School.

The event is a way for people who have fines to wipe the slate clean without the threat of arrest.

Participants must pre-register in person Thursday, at 217 North Prieur Street between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The clinic will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Peter Claver School located at 1019 North Prieur Street.

