Traffic Amnesty: Clinic offers advice on traffic court warrants, - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Traffic Amnesty: Clinic offers advice on traffic court warrants, fines, fees

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
FOX 8 graphic FOX 8 graphic
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

People with municipal and traffic court warrants and fines will have a chance for a fresh start this weekend.

Stand with Dignity will hold its second municipal and traffic court warrant clinic, Saturday at St. Peter Claver School.

The event is a way for people who have fines to wipe the slate clean without the threat of arrest.

Participants must pre-register in person Thursday, at 217 North Prieur Street between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The clinic will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Peter Claver School located at 1019 North Prieur Street.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly