NOPD searching for man accused of trying to run down girlfriend

Hubcap Heaven and Tire Repair and a second building were destroyed.more>>
Hubcap Heaven and Tire Repair and a second building were destroyed.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
Jarvar White, 34, is wanted in connection with an attempted homicide that happened Wednesday in the 6800 block of Farwood Drive.more>>
Jarvar White, 34, is wanted in connection with an attempted homicide that happened Wednesday in the 6800 block of Farwood Drive.more>>
Drivers nailed by an interstate spill Tuesday and Wednesday question why the road was not shut down and state transportation officials allowed them to roll over hammering nails unknowingly.more>>
Drivers nailed by an interstate spill Tuesday and Wednesday question why the road was not shut down and state transportation officials allowed them to roll over hammering nails unknowingly.more>>
People with municipal and traffic court warrants and fines will have a chance for a fresh start this weekend.more>>
People with municipal and traffic court warrants and fines will have a chance for a fresh start this weekend.more>>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.more>>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.more>>
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.more>>
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.more>>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.more>>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.more>>
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.more>>
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.more>>
It's flu shot time, and health officials are bracing for a potentially miserable fall and winter.more>>
It's flu shot time, and health officials are bracing for a potentially miserable fall and winter.more>>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.more>>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.more>>
Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.more>>
Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.more>>
A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.more>>
A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.more>>
The 18-year-old also made a traffic stop and broke up a fight in uniform, investigators say.more>>
The 18-year-old also made a traffic stop and broke up a fight in uniform, investigators say.more>>
A Muscle Shoals man is in federal custody following the discovery of an 8mm video tape showing a young child's genitals.more>>
A Muscle Shoals man is in federal custody following the discovery of an 8mm video tape showing a young child's genitals.more>>