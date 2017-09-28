NOPD searching for man accused of trying to run down girlfriend

New Orleans police are searching for a man accused of trying to run over his girlfriend with their children in the back seat of the car.

Jarvar White, 34, is wanted in connection with an attempted homicide that happened Wednesday in the 6800 block of Farwood Drive.

Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a call reporting domestic abuse. In speaking to the victim, police learned she and her boyfriend, identified as White, had pulled up at their home around 2 p.m.

They argued briefly before White struck the victim with the car keys and choked her while threatening to kill her, police said.

The victim told police that she fought White off of her, got out of the car and entered the home while White fled the scene.

The victim also told police White had been drinking alcohol since earlier in the morning and that he has previously been aggressive and violent when drinking.

Later in the day, the victim told police White returned to the home with their three shared children – ages nine, five and two – and showed signs of being heavily intoxicated.

The victim told White she was leaving him, at which point he threatened to harm her physically.

Fearing for her safety, she struck White in the face fled the scene on foot.

As she fled, White followed her with the three children inside.

White drove onto the block, throttled the vehicle and swerved toward her.

She hid behind a concrete light post.

White then swerved back into the street and fled southbound on Glengarry Road.

The children were later found safe at the residence with a relative.

White remains at large.

Police said White, who has a documented history of domestic violence, is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, criminal damage to property, simple battery, and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jarvar White is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

