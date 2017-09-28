Inferno destroys Hubcap Heaven

Jefferson Parish firefighters spent the morning dousing a two-alarm fire on Airline Drive in Metairie that shut down the major artery during rush hour traffic.

The fire started at Hubcap Heaven and Tire Repair and then spread to a second building, the shop’s warehouse, in an adjacent building.

Sandy Lussier, the office manager at Hubcap Heaven, said she found out about the fire from the news and rushed over to the scene.

“This is the only job Emmett has ever had, he's been here since he was 15. He turns 50 next month, so that's why it's like a member of the family. He doesn't know what it’s like to work anywhere else. He's put so much of his heart into this place, this is running through his blood,” Lussier said.

The fire destroyed the business as firefighters worked through the morning to knock down hotspots.

Eight companies responded to the fire and were able to save a nearby building and keep the fire from spreading.

“Back behind us, you can barely see there's a sided structure, it's an apartment complex. I would say it's less than 18-inches from that building that you just saw burn and the guys and gals did a gallant job to keep it away from that building,” Dave Tibbetts, Provisional Fire Chief of Jefferson Parish Fire Department East Bank Consolidated, said.

There were no injuries or fatalities in the fire, according to the Jefferson Parish Fire Department.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

